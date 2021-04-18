April 18, 2021

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.


As the number of new COVID-19 cases surges this month, the government is rushing to find more vaccines for Thais. On Friday (April 16), Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha took it upon himself to list the various vaccine brands Thailand is currently trying to procure.

Prayut declared the government had already made a move for Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Convidecia and Sinopharm’s vaccines, India’s Covaxin, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Now, Thailand must wait to find out whether the manufacturers will agree to provide supplies amid the huge global demand for COVID vaccines.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

