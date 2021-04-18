India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – India reported a record daily increase of coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, exacerbating shortages of oxygen supplies and hospital beds in some of the worst-hit cities of the country.

India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections, Reuters reported.

India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

India, hit by the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, is grappling with a severe shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and critical medicines such as the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Concerned over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

