South Korea Blacklists Thai Farm Workers From Four Northeastern Provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand — The South Korean government has placed Thai agricultural workers from four northeastern provinces—Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Maha Sarakham—on a blacklist after approximately 16 individuals from a cohort of 80 farmhands abandoned their employers in violation of their employment contracts, according to Thailand’s Employment Department.

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Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Employment Department, confirmed that the affected workers were part of the first group dispatched to South Korea under a bilateral memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2023. The program, designed to address labor shortages in South Korea’s agricultural sector while providing employment opportunities for Thai workers, issued participants E-8 visas that require return to Thailand upon completion of a five-month employment period, with the possibility of reapplication for future seasonal work.

“Under the terms of the employment contract, Thai workers must fulfill the full five-month employment period,” Somchai stated. “Those who abandon their positions before completion will be blacklisted from participating in this employment program in the future.”

The Director-General disclosed that he was informed by his South Korean counterpart that approximately 16 of the 80 workers had left their designated workplaces without authorization. Most of the individuals who absconded reportedly originated from Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Maha Sarakham provinces in Thailand’s northeastern region, an area that has historically been a significant source of labor migration due to economic challenges in the agricultural sector.

Somchai expressed concern that the incident could negatively affect the prospects of other Thai workers seeking employment opportunities in South Korea. “This situation may undermine trust in the program and jeopardize future placements for responsible workers,” he noted. He indicated that he would seek a meeting with the South Korean Ambassador to Thailand to discuss the matter and explore measures to preserve the integrity of the bilateral labor arrangement.

Currently, approximately 45 workers from Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani provinces are in the process of applying for E-8 visas to work in South Korea’s agricultural sector. The Employment Department has instructed its provincial offices to coordinate with relatives of the missing workers to determine their whereabouts and facilitate their return to Thailand. Authorities warned that individuals found to be in violation of visa conditions could face imprisonment, fines, or deportation under South Korean immigration law.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul commented on the incident, stating that the Thai government would not provide assistance to workers who had deliberately violated their contracts and broken the law. Citing the proverb “one rotten apple spoils the barrel,” the Prime Minister emphasized that individuals must take personal responsibility for their actions. “Workers who choose to abandon their commitments not only harm their own futures but also damage opportunities for their fellow citizens,” Anutin said. “Self-discipline and respect for legal agreements are essential.”

South Korea BLACKLISTS workers from 4 Thai provinces after seasonal labourers allegedly vanished from farms and fisheries. The one-year ban affects Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum and Maha Sarakham.https://t.co/O1aWXdoZ61 pic.twitter.com/rD2raQngR5 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 12, 2026

The 2023 memorandum of understanding between Thailand and South Korea established a structured framework for the temporary deployment of Thai agricultural workers to address seasonal labor shortages in South Korea’s farming communities. The program includes provisions for pre-departure orientation, contractual protections, wage standards, and mechanisms for addressing grievances. It was designed to provide a legal, regulated alternative to irregular migration while ensuring that workers’ rights are protected.

Labor migration experts note that contract violations by migrant workers can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the individuals involved but also the reputation of sending countries and the viability of future labor mobility programs. “Bilateral labor agreements depend on mutual trust and compliance,” said a Bangkok-based migration policy analyst who requested anonymity. “When workers abandon their contracts, it can lead to stricter regulations, reduced quotas, or even suspension of programs that benefit many responsible individuals.”

The Employment Department has reiterated its commitment to supporting workers who comply with program requirements and has emphasized the importance of pre-departure education on contractual obligations, cultural expectations, and legal responsibilities. Officials encourage prospective migrant workers to thoroughly review employment terms, seek clarification on any uncertainties, and maintain open communication with both Thai and South Korean authorities throughout their employment period.

For families in Thailand’s northeastern provinces, where remittances from overseas work often constitute a significant portion of household income, the blacklisting incident has prompted concern about future employment opportunities. Community leaders have called for enhanced support services to help workers navigate the challenges of overseas employment while adhering to legal requirements.

“We understand the pressures that may lead someone to make difficult choices,” said a representative from a northeastern Thailand labor advocacy group. “At the same time, we must ensure that migration pathways remain open for those who follow the rules. Education, support, and clear communication are key to preventing these situations.”

South Korean authorities have not issued a detailed public statement regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the contract violations or the measures being taken to locate the missing workers. However, immigration officials in South Korea have emphasized that all foreign workers are expected to comply with visa conditions and that violations are subject to enforcement actions in accordance with national law.

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As the Employment Department continues its efforts to locate the absent workers and address the implications of this incident, authorities have appealed to relatives and community members with relevant information to come forward. Further updates regarding the status of the blacklisted individuals, potential policy adjustments to the labor program, and developments in Thai-South Korean labor cooperation are expected as discussions between the two governments proceed.

-Thailand News (TN)