The government will look into the controversial issue of Thai nationals consistently being deported by South Korean Immigration, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.

Korat woman dies in South Korean flash flood

He vowed to discuss the matter with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chakkraphong Saengmanee and said this is the first time he has heard of the problem.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts