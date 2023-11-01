}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Negotiations on Thai Hostage with Hamas Have Conclude

TN November 1, 2023
Smoke above Gaza Strip

Smoke above Gaza in during exchange of rockets between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. Photo: Scott Bobb.

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – The Thai team formed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has concluded negotiations with representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who will free all 19 Thai hostages, said Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslim in Thailand.

The Thai negotiation team comprises Areepen Uttarasin, Lerpong Syed and Sayyid Mumin Sakkitticha.

The negotiations with Hamas have taken place over 2-3 rounds, and it is now considered to be successfully completed.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

