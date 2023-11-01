Negotiations on Thai Hostage with Hamas Have Conclude
BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – The Thai team formed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has concluded negotiations with representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who will free all 19 Thai hostages, said Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslim in Thailand.
The Thai negotiation team comprises Areepen Uttarasin, Lerpong Syed and Sayyid Mumin Sakkitticha.
The negotiations with Hamas have taken place over 2-3 rounds, and it is now considered to be successfully completed.
