Pattaya GoGo Bar Raid Finds Suspected Gamblers and Alleged Illegal Migrant Workers Say Police

Pattaya police raided a male host bar on Soi 13/3 last night, October 31st, and arrested several suspects for allegedly gambling and working without work permits.

The arrest, which took place at 10:06 PM, followed a tip from concerned citizens who reported that the employees of the Dream Boys A Go Go venue were secretly engaging in gambling activities inside the establishment.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

