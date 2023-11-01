Pattaya GoGo Bar Raid Finds Suspected Gamblers and Alleged Illegal Migrant Workers Say Police
Pattaya police raided a male host bar on Soi 13/3 last night, October 31st, and arrested several suspects for allegedly gambling and working without work permits.
The arrest, which took place at 10:06 PM, followed a tip from concerned citizens who reported that the employees of the Dream Boys A Go Go venue were secretly engaging in gambling activities inside the establishment.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News