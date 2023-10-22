Over 100 test positive for drugs in Pathum Thani club raid

A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok

A pub in Sathorn, Bangkok. Photo: pittaya / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

PATHUM THANI: A total of 137 clubgoers tested positive for drugs in a raid on an entertainment venue in Lam Luk Ka district in the small hours on Sunday.

The 1.45am raid on MEM Exclusive Club, or MEM Pub, on Hathairat road in tambon Lat Sasai, Lam Luk Ka district, was led by Ansit Sampantarat, director-general of the Interior Ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration, with support from the Region 1 Office of the Narcotic Control Board and territorial defence volunteers. No police took part in the operation.

