Sniffer Dogs Permanently Deployed at Suvarnabhumi to Fight Drug Smuggling

BANGKOK, Thailand – Sniffer dogs have been permanently deployed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as part of a comprehensive, multi-agency effort to intercept and dismantle drug trafficking operations at Thailand’s primary air gateway.

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The strategic deployment of these K-9 units is a joint operation coordinated by the Customs Department, the Border Patrol Police, the Airports of Thailand Company, and other relevant security agencies. The initiative comes in direct response to the government’s urgent policy to address a steady increase in narcotics smuggling activities through the airport. In recent weeks, authorities have successfully intercepted multiple attempts by paid couriers to smuggle illegal substances, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine, concealed within their baggage.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed on permanent basis at Suvarnabhumi international airport to help officials in drug trafficking interdiction operations. Read the full story via this link: https://t.co/dfroeLnW3K pic.twitter.com/vTePXow9SB — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) August 3, 2026

Phantong Loykulnanta, Director General of the Customs Department, emphasized that air travel remains the most popular method utilized by transnational drug trafficking syndicates to transport illicit substances from Thailand to overseas destinations. He noted that these ongoing illegal activities have negatively impacted the nation’s international reputation, making the heightened security measures at the airport a critical priority for the government.

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Pol Lt Gen Rungroj Thakoonpunyasiri, Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police, stated that the permanent integration of K-9 units into the airport’s security infrastructure will significantly enhance drug interception capabilities. Beyond improving detection rates, the initiative is designed to streamline coordination among the various security agencies involved and foster a more robust exchange of intelligence and operational expertise to stay ahead of evolving smuggling tactics.

-Thailand News (TN)