Sixth-Floor Condo Fire in South Pattaya Forces Evacuation, Injures 13

PATTAYA, Thailand – A mid-rise condominium fire broke out early Tuesday morning in South Pattaya, prompting a mass evacuation and leaving thirteen residents requiring medical treatment for smoke inhalation. The blaze erupted at approximately 3:00 a.m. inside a sixth-floor unit located on Thappraya Soi 7 in the Nong Prue sub-district of Chon Buri province.

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Pattaya City firefighters rapidly deployed to the scene as intense flames engulfed the apartment. Emergency crews successfully contained the blaze before it could spread to adjacent units, and a subsequent sweep of the heavily damaged room confirmed that no individuals remained trapped inside. First responders safely evacuated surrounding residents from the building, guiding them out into the night air. Thirteen individuals suffering from smoke inhalation received immediate on-site first aid before being transferred to medical personnel for close observation.

A mid-rise condo fire broke out early Tuesday morning in South Pattaya, Chon Buri province, forcing a late-night evacuation and leaving 13 residents in need of medical care for smoke inhalation. Read the full story via this link: https://t.co/Wv7LeAczml pic.twitter.com/X4JulcLXtj — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) August 4, 2026

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the unit. Flames reportedly ignited at the electric stove while the resident was resting, eventually triggering a loud, explosion-like sound that caused the fire to spread rapidly throughout the living space. The occupant managed to escape the apartment unharmed before the situation escalated.

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Pattaya police have cordoned off the affected unit and launched a formal investigation to determine the precise cause of the blaze and assess the total extent of the property damage.

-Thailand News (TN)