British Man Dies in Thailand Days Before Wedding Following Motorbike Crash

THAILAND – A 32-year-old British man has died in Thailand just days before he was scheduled to marry his fiancée, following a motorbike crash that resulted in a severe head injury.

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K. C. from Westhoughton, Bolton, was involved in the collision on Koh Samui island. He was initially transported to a local hospital where he received treatment and was discharged only hours after the incident. According to his family, medical staff advised him to return the following day so he could be transferred to the mainland for further care. However, Campbell passed away in his sleep in the early hours of July 30.

His relatives have since expressed serious concerns regarding the standard of medical care he received, describing it as inadequate. In a public statement regarding a fundraising campaign, K. C.’s cousin, D. F., noted that the family was later informed his death was a direct result of his injuries and the insufficient care provided, though specific details regarding the hospital and exact location of the crash have not been disclosed.

Brit dies in Thailand days before wedding after horror motorbike crashhttps://t.co/PAnWQ5Dlcs — The Sun (@TheSun) August 3, 2026

K. C. had traveled to Thailand to marry his partner of two and a half years, K. M., having visited the country frequently to see her during their relationship. K. M. who is now grieving alongside K. C.’s 12-year-old son, paid tribute to her late fiancé, expressing that while death takes away the body, love remains and he will forever be held in her best memories.

In the wake of the tragedy, the family launched a fundraising appeal with an initial target of 10,000 British pounds to help cover the costs of repatriating K. C.’s body to the United Kingdom, his funeral, and other unexpected expenses. The campaign quickly surpassed its goal as friends and community members rallied to support the family.

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The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is currently providing consular support to K. C.’s family during this difficult time.

-Thailand News (TN)