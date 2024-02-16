Pattaya Sidecar Motorcycle Rider Severely Injured in Collision with Kuwaiti Tourist

The other vehicle involved was a white Toyota Cross sedan, driven by Mr. Mohammad Fmaalsaad, a 39-year-old Kuwaiti national. The car sustained damage to its left front side. Mr. Mohammad cooperated with authorities at the scene but did not provide a statement to the press.

Three People Injured After Motorbike Sidecar Collides With Sedan on Phuket Main Road

According to eyewitness Mr. Keng Muangpan, 43, the sidecar motorcycle rider, was traveling in the left lane when it attempted to make a U-turn by crossing into the right lane. However, Mr. Keng stated that the motorcycle accidentally cut in front of the oncoming Toyota Cross, resulting in the collision.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!