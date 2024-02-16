Intoxicated Driver Caught after Crashing Into Vehicles in Phuket

Baht bus driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket.
An intoxicated driver was arrested after driving on a central reservation and crashing into many vehicles in Thalang.

The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday (February 14th) they were notified that a pickup truck was driving on the central reservation on the main Thep Krasattri Road in the Sri Soonthorn sun-district.

