Internet users criticize high airfares to Phuket

Last week, a wave of complaints flooded social media as local travelers voiced their dismay over exorbitant airfare rates to Phuket. Reports surfaced of budget airline fares skyrocketing to approximately 14,000 baht per trip from Bangkok to the Andaman island just before departure dates, leaving many travelers who had booked weeks in advance feeling the sting of paying 5,000 baht for a one-way trip.

Airfares to fall in Thailand thanks to increase in number of airlines and aircraft: aviation authority

The president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) acknowledged the steady ascent of both airfares and hotel prices in Phuket since the pandemic’s conclusion. These price hikes stem from the heightened demand during the ongoing high season, predominantly propelled by foreign tourists.

Interestingly, international travelers appeared largely unaffected by the soaring prices, having typically planned and reserved their trips well ahead of time. Mr. Suksit highlighted that their inclination towards booking connecting flights from Bangkok rendered them less susceptible to the fluctuations in domestic route prices.

Conversely, prices are expected to naturally decline post-April, as demand from foreign tourists and locals tapers off following the Songkran festival.

The escalating prices primarily impact local business travelers and other domestic travelers, with only about 10% of travelers to Phuket this month hailing from within the country.

In terms of airfares, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has imposed ceiling prices for one-way trips from Bangkok to Phuket. While the tourism sector has been vigilant in monitoring airfares, no airlines have been found selling tickets above the regulated ceiling price. However, ancillary fees and taxes might push the final cost beyond the set rate.

#AseanWatch Thai netizens hit out at pricey Bangkok-Phuket airfares – even LCC are charging 5,000 baht one-way, and 14,000 baht for seats purchased 2-3 day before departure. Tour operators say air-ticket price is demand-driven. End of story.https://t.co/Y9q3lxxZkF — Jeff Ooi (@Jeff4Malaysia) February 16, 2024

The president of the Phuket Tourist Association emphasized that the surge in airfare prices is a product of the high season and the short lead-times for bookings. He remains optimistic that despite the current surge in fares, prices will gradually recede after the high season concludes.

Presently, Phuket has reinstated domestic air traffic to a level similar to that of 2019, with approximately 130 flights per day. However, due to the overwhelming influx of tourists, these services are insufficient to accommodate all segments, especially local business travelers.

An increasing number of local travelers from Phuket are opting to drive to Krabi or Surat Thani to catch flights to Bangkok during the high season, as airfare prices from these provinces are considerably lower than those departing from Phuket.

In addition to the steep prices, concerns have been raised about the quality of services and goods in Phuket’s private sector. Mr. Thanet expressed apprehensions that overpricing and substandard experiences might dissuade guests from revisiting Phuket.

Thailand Set to Welcome Nine New Airlines in 2024

The report underscores the challenges confronting Phuket concerning high airfares, their impact on various traveler demographics, and the apprehension surrounding the quality of goods and services during peak seasons.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!