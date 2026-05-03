South African Man Dies in Fall From Phuket Condo Balcony, Body Found in Swimming Pool

PHUKET — A 37-year-old South African man has died after falling from a seventh-floor balcony at a condominium in Phuket, with his body discovered the following morning floating in the building’s swimming pool, authorities said.

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Emergency services were alerted after the body was spotted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to initial police reports, security camera footage from approximately 11:55 p.m. on May 1, 2026, shows the man leaving his room on the seventh floor before walking to the balcony area and falling from height into the pool below. The incident occurred within the condominium complex in the Wichit area of central Phuket, a district known for its mix of residential towers and tourist-friendly infrastructure.

Authorities confirmed that the man was discovered naked when his body was recovered from the pool. His name has not yet been formally released, pending verification procedures and notification of his next of kin. Police have reviewed all available CCTV footage and are interviewing witnesses as part of efforts to establish a clear timeline of events leading up to the incident.

Officers have said that no immediate signs of foul play have been identified, although all possibilities remain under consideration at this stage of the investigation. The fall into the pool, rather than onto hard ground, may have been a matter of chance, but the height of the fall — seven storeys — made survival almost impossible regardless of what lay below.

Forensic teams will carry out a detailed post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death and assess whether the fall was accidental, self-inflicted or involved other contributing factors such as intoxication or a medical episode. The condominium management is cooperating fully with authorities during the investigation.

Officials have noted that incidents of this nature are rare but require thorough examination due to potential safety and legal implications. The case has also renewed attention on security measures and access control in high-rise residential buildings, particularly regarding whether balconies meet safety standards and whether guests are properly monitored.

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Further updates are expected once the forensic results are available. Police say the investigation will focus on reconstructing the events before the fall and identifying any relevant circumstances that may have contributed to the incident. For the South African man’s family, waiting for answers halfway around the world, each passing day brings more questions. How did a 37-year-old end up naked on a seventh-floor balcony in the middle of the night? Why did he fall? And why did no one see it happen until it was too late? The pool has been drained, the CCTV footage has been copied, and the investigation continues. But for those who loved him, the only thing that matters now is the truth.

-Thailand News (TN)