Two Kyrgyz Suspects Wanted for Kidnapping and Murder Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET — Two Kyrgyz men wanted on Interpol red notices for the abduction and murder of a fellow countryman in Kyrgyzstan have been arrested in the Patong area of this tourist island, following a coordinated international manhunt that ended in a hotel room in Kathu district.

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Police and immigration officers apprehended the two men, identified only as Aiat and Adilet, both 26 years old, at a hotel in Kathu district on Friday, said Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau. The pair were wanted in their home country on serious charges including kidnapping, unlawful detention, assault causing death and murder.

The case stems from a brutal incident on April 11, when the two suspects allegedly abducted and killed a man identified only as Jiang before dumping his body in a forest in the Alamudun district of the Chuy region in Kyrgyzstan. The victim, whose full identity has not been released, was reportedly targeted by the two men for reasons that authorities have not yet disclosed. Following the killing, the suspects fled Kyrgyzstan and went into hiding, eventually making their way to Thailand.

The Interpol office in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, coordinated with the international organization to issue a red notice seeking the suspects’ arrest. Thai authorities were alerted to the red notices and launched an investigation, eventually tracking the pair to a hotel in Phuket’s Patong area, a popular tourist destination where the two men may have hoped to blend in with the large number of foreign visitors.

Two Kyrgyz men wanted on Interpol red notices for the abduction and murder of a fellow countryman in Kyrgyzstan have been arrested in the Patong area of Phuket. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/sKvqqTBnNt — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 25, 2026

During questioning following their arrest, both suspects denied all charges, maintaining their innocence despite the Interpol red notices and the evidence gathered by Kyrgyz authorities. However, their denials are unlikely to prevent extradition. Thai authorities have revoked their visas and are preparing to deport them to Kyrgyzstan, where they will face legal proceedings. The timing of their deportation has not been announced, but officials indicated that the process would move forward as quickly as possible.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of high-profile captures of foreign fugitives in Phuket, which has become a favoured hiding spot for criminals seeking to evade justice in their home countries. The island’s large expatriate community, thriving tourism industry and relatively open borders have made it attractive to those on the run, but Thai immigration and police authorities have increasingly demonstrated their willingness and ability to track down fugitives based on Interpol notices.

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For the family of the victim, Jiang, the arrest of the two suspects brings a measure of hope that justice will finally be served. For Aiat and Adilet, the beaches of Phuket have turned from a sanctuary into a trap, and they now face return to Kyrgyzstan, where a murder charge awaits. Thai authorities have made clear that the kingdom is not a safe haven for criminals, and the arrest of the two Kyrgyz men sends a message that even those who flee to the other side of the world cannot escape the reach of international law enforcement.

-Thailand News (TN)