Massive Raid On Pathum Thani Meat Factory Halts Nationwide Distribution

PATHUM THANI, Thailand — Thai authorities have shut down a major meat processing facility in Pathum Thani province and confiscated thousands of kilograms of unsanitary and counterfeit food products following a comprehensive raid triggered by consumer complaints. The unlicensed factory, which distributed approximately 30 tonnes of branded meat products nationwide each month, was found to be operating in severe violation of health and safety regulations.

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The enforcement operation was led by Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsittikul, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), in coordination with officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Livestock Development, and the Pathum Thani Provincial Public Health Department. The multi-agency task force descended on the facility in the Lam Luk Ka district on Tuesday, uncovering widespread regulatory fraud and hazardous production conditions.

According to the FDA, the factory had been in operation for approximately a decade under the ownership of a man identified only as Mr. Atthapol. The facility boasted a massive production capacity, generating at least 3 million baht in monthly revenue. However, investigators discovered that the factory’s license to produce food had expired on December 31, 2025, and the owner had made no attempt to renew it, continuing to manufacture and package meat products in conditions that drastically fell short of legal hygiene standards.

During the raid, officials seized over 10,000 bags of sausages, meatballs, and squidballs, alongside raw ingredients, machinery, and production equipment. The total value of the confiscated items and machinery exceeded 7 million baht. A detailed inventory of the seized goods revealed a systematic scheme to deceive consumers through the misuse of regulatory identifiers.

Inspectors found that more than 6,000 bags across six different product lines completely lacked the required food registration numbers. These unregistered items included CFP brand squidballs, unbranded chicken tendon meatballs, and various beef, chicken, and pork meatballs marketed under the CHALAME and Ros Lert labels, as well as K@P brand Vietnamese chicken sausages.

PATHUM THANI – A meat processing factory that sells about 30 tonnes of branded products nationwide each month was shut down after failing to meet sanitary standards on Tuesday. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/yK3AufgHlf — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 9, 2026

Furthermore, authorities discovered thousands of bags utilizing previously revoked food registration numbers. These illicit products included multiple variations of Ubon-style black pepper pork sausages under brands such as PPM, S. Korat, and K&P, alongside pork tendon meatballs and imitation crab products. An additional 1,800 bags were found to be bearing completely fabricated food registration numbers, encompassing several Ubon Ratchathani pork sausage brands, including Mae Ploysuk, Seffy Pork, and Super Pork fried pork sausages.

Product samples have been dispatched to the Department of Medical Sciences for rigorous laboratory analysis. If the tests reveal the presence of prohibited substances or contaminants exceeding legal safety thresholds, the factory and its operators will face additional charges under the Food Act for producing impure food, an offense punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of 20,000 baht.

The factory and its owner have already been subjected to initial charges under the Food Act for multiple severe offenses. These include operating a food production facility without a valid permit, producing food with incorrect labeling, manufacturing and selling counterfeit food products, and continuing production operations after the facility’s license had expired. Following the processing of the initial charges, the suspects were taken into custody and transferred to investigators from Division 4 of the Consumer Protection Police Division for further legal action and comprehensive prosecution.

Illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided

The Food and Drug Administration has reiterated its commitment to eradicating illegal food manufacturing operations and protecting public health. Authorities urge consumers to remain vigilant and verify FDA registration numbers on all packaged food products before purchase.

-Thailand News (TN)