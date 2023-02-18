Illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided









The Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau have raided an illegal meatball producing factory in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani Province. The factory is alleged to have been distributing substandard meatballs to over 40 outlets in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces for about two years.

The raid of the unlicensed factory, located in an old warehouse in Khlong Luang, was carried out on Thursday by TFDA officials and consumer protection police. They found more than 30 bags of raw pork and chicken, about 12kg of the sodium benzoate preservative and many meatballs in the compound.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

