Illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided

February 18, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Expressway in Pathum Thani province. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




The Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau have raided an illegal meatball producing factory in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani Province. The factory is alleged to have been distributing substandard meatballs to over 40 outlets in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces for about two years.

The raid of the unlicensed factory, located in an old warehouse in Khlong Luang, was carried out on Thursday by TFDA officials and consumer protection police. They found more than 30 bags of raw pork and chicken, about 12kg of the sodium benzoate preservative and many meatballs in the compound.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam

February 16, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Foreign gangs accused of stealing local jobs in Phuket

February 18, 2023 TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Prayut says House to be dissolved before end of its four-year tenure

February 18, 2023 TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Pattaya Gogo Bar Raided for Alleged Violation of Legal Closing Times and Alleged Human Trafficking

February 18, 2023 TN
Sai Mai and Don Mueang traffic sign in Bangkok

Five Thai Excise Department officials suspended for alleged extortion

February 18, 2023 TN