Wat Chakrawat, The Crocodile Temple in Bangkok









In Thailand, a Buddhist country par excellence, there are obviously a large number of Buddhist temples.

A very unusual sight for those who thought they had seen everything is for example Wat Lan Khuat, the temple of the million bottles in Sisaket, a temple built entirely of (empty) beer bottles. Another rarity is Wat Sombon, a temple also located in Sisaket built in the shape of a boat. Another curious temple is Wat Bang Phra, a place where monks are tattoo artists and offer their Sak Yant or tattoos to tourists and locals in the province of Nakhon Pathom, 50 km from Bangkok.

But if this temple is not quite exceptional, there is another one that is not at all common. Wat Chakrawat, the crocodile temple, a sanctuary with crocodiles inside its premises.

Inside the Wat Chakrawat temple complex behind the stupa, there is a murky pond with three giant crocodiles lying half submerged in the water, waiting for their next meal.

Wat Chakrawat is famous for its live crocodiles and also for a small grotto containing what is called “Buddha’s shadow”. The “Buddha’s shadow” appears on the wall of the grotto on the grounds of this singular monastery located in Bangkok.

The “Crocodile Wat” is also known for its white ubosot that sits opposite the prang.

Legend has it that the crocodiles devoured young monks, so they were trapped and imprisoned here.

Wat Chakrawat can be easily reached by boat from Ratchawong Pier.

© www.adventureinthailand.com

