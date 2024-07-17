Wat Tham Suea and Wat Tham Khao Noi temples in Kanchanaburi

Thailand named fourth most beautiful country in the world

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has been designated the fourth most beautiful country in the world, according to a global survey by usnews.com, celebrated for its stunning landscapes, historic ruins, and the seamless blend of modernity with tradition in its cities. Positioned just behind New Zealand, Greece, and Italy in the “adventure” category of the US News 2023 Best Countries rankings, Thailand is reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for tourists.

Thailand Ranks Among Top 50 Countries for Youth Happiness in 2024 Gallup World Poll

In the broader spectrum of the Best Countries rankings, Thailand achieved 29th place, assessed on various parameters including cultural influence, entrepreneurship, and quality of life, with Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and the United States leading the list.

