Vietnamese deaths in Bangkok hotel caused by cyanide in teacups, no link to transnational crime

All of them in the same hotel, distributed in different rooms. Dubious relationships between the guests, influenced by money, with a dark backdrop: a debt of 10 million baht, a poisoning as a bargaining chip to settle it, cups and teapots full of cyanide, plates of food intact and a seventh person missing.

Bangkok, Thailand – In a shocking development, six foreign nationals were found dead in the luxury Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok’s commercial and diplomatic district.

6 Vietnamese reported dead from suspected poisoning in Bangkok hotel

Forensic analysis suggests that the victims died after ingesting cyanide from teacups, according to Dr. Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin, who performed the autopsies.

On Tuesday afternoon, hotel staff discovered the bodies of six individuals of Vietnamese origin, two of whom held American citizenship, in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, Thai PBS reported. The Royal Thai Police were promptly called to the scene, and initial examinations revealed cyanide in six teacups.

The deceased were identified as six Vietnamese nationals, including two with American citizenship. The Vietnamese embassy in Thailand is collaborating with Thai authorities to assist the victims’ families.

Police suspect a 56-year-old Vietnamese woman with US citizenship of poisoning the victims with a lethal mixture of cyanide and tea.

The suspect allegedly orchestrated the meeting at the luxury hotel to resolve a financial dispute with five compatriots. The focus is now on the fact that “one of the six deceased” is responsible for the cyanide massacre. “Someone wanted to kill these people,” said Bangkok police chief Lt. Thiti Saengsawang on Wednesday.

Forensic doctor Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin stated, “The mouths and nails on all the bodies turned purple, showing a lack of air could be a joint reason of the cause of the death.” He added, “We presume they all died from cyanide which causes a lack of air in some organs.”

The Royal Thai Police have confirmed that the deaths were not linked to any transnational crime.

Security footage, hotel records, and witness statements are being reviewed to piece together the victims’ activities and interactions prior to their deaths.

The hotel has increased security measures and is cooperating fully with the investigation. Public health officials are involved to ensure there is no broader public health threat and are conducting additional safety inspections.

Local and International Attention: The incident has drawn significant attention both locally and internationally due to the nature and number of victims. The Vietnamese embassy in Thailand is actively engaged, offering support to the victims’ families and coordinating with Thai authorities.

The hotel management has expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families and is assisting with the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that clear answers will be found to provide closure to the victims’ families and prevent such incidents in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)

