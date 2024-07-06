6 Vietnamese reported dead from suspected poisoning in Bangkok hotel

Thai police have found on Tuesday the bodies of six people in a hotel in Bangkok dead for reasons that are still unknown, although it is considered that it could be a possible poisoning.

According to the newspapers Matichon and Thairath, police are investigating the possible causes of death of the victims, who include three men and three women of American and Vietnamese nationality.

The victims had been drinking coffee and tea and had their bags packed to leave the hotel on Tuesday, according to Thai PBS and Bangkok Post.

The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has indicated that there is no evidence of a fight, while the authorities have denied that there was a shooting as initially published by some local media.

The Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has ordered an urgent investigation into what happened and has gone to the hotel, located in a tourist and busy area of Bangkok, to closely follow the investigations.

It should be noted that these types of events are not common in Thailand which is generally a very safe country, although in recent years there have been serious events, including one last October perpetrated by a 14-year-old minor who killed three people in a Bangkok shopping mall, the killing of 36 people, including 24 children, in October 2022 in Nong Bua Lamphu province or a shooting in a Korat shopping mall in 2020 where 29 people were killed.

