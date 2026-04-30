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Foreign Man Dies After Falling From Rooftop of Sukhumvit Hotel

BANGKOK — A foreign man has died after falling from the rooftop of an 18-storey hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 11, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death after a knife was discovered near his body.

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The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on April 29, 2026. Police from Lumpini station, forensic officers and rescue workers attended the scene, where the man was found dead on the ground floor after reportedly falling from the rooftop of the building. The deceased, whose name and nationality have not yet been released, was found wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt, shorts and one black shoe. He had suffered severe injuries consistent with a high-impact fall, including major trauma to the chest area after reportedly striking a structural beam before hitting the ground.

A tuk-tuk driver waiting outside the hotel told police he heard a loud noise “like a transformer explosion” before realising that a man had fallen and struck the building’s structure. Police secured the area and began collecting evidence, including the knife found close to the body, which is being examined for fingerprints. Officers have not yet determined whether the weapon belonged to the deceased or if it is connected to the death in any way.

Investigators have not ruled out any possibilities, including accident, suicide or foul play. Closed-circuit television footage from throughout the hotel—including corridors, the fitness area where witnesses reported seeing the man before the fall, and the rooftop itself—is being reviewed to establish the man’s movements in the hours and minutes leading up to the incident and to determine whether anyone else was involved or present on the rooftop at the time.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Chulalongkorn Hospital for a full post-mortem examination. Authorities are also working with relevant agencies and embassies to confirm the man’s identity and contact his relatives. The presence of the knife adds a layer of mystery to an already tragic event, and police have urged the public not to speculate while the investigation remains ongoing.

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Further updates are expected once forensic results and CCTV analysis are complete, which may help clarify the exact circumstances leading to the fall. For now, a foreign visitor to Bangkok is dead, a knife lies in evidence, and the question of whether he jumped, fell or was pushed remains unanswered. Sukhumvit Soi 11, known for its bustling nightlife and hotels, has been left to absorb yet another tragic incident, and investigators are determined to find out what really happened before the man hit the ground.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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