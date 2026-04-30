Swedish Hacker Arrested Over Pattaya Hotel Scam, 35 Victims Defrauded

PATTAYA — A Swedish national has been arrested by Thai cyber police for hacking into a Pattaya hotel’s customer database and defrauding tourists with fake compensation claims, in a scheme that exploited his wife’s employment to access guest information.

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The suspect, identified as Mr. M, a 42-year-old dual Swedish-Finnish national, was detained on April 29, 2026, at a residence in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Officers seized 25 items during the raid, including computers, hard drives and mobile phones, which are now being examined for additional evidence.

According to police, the suspect exploited access credentials belonging to his Thai wife, who works at a hotel in Pattaya. The couple have lived together for more than eight years, a relationship that allowed him to obtain login details to the hotel’s customer database without raising suspicion. Once inside the system, he allegedly downloaded guest information, including names, contact details and stay histories.

Investigators said Mr. M, then created fake hotel websites and email accounts designed to closely mimic the legitimate hotel’s branding and communication style. Using these fraudulent channels, he contacted former guests and told them they had damaged hotel property during their stay—broken furniture, stained linens or other fabricated incidents—and were required to pay compensation immediately to avoid legal action or additional fees. The urgency and professionalism of the communications convinced many victims to transfer money.

At least 35 victims, both Thai and foreign, have been identified so far, with total losses estimated at 100,000 baht. However, police believe there may be more victims who either have not yet realised they were scammed or have not come forward. The amounts stolen from individual victims were kept relatively small, likely a deliberate strategy to avoid raising red flags and to encourage payment without further questions.

Man Hacked Pattaya Hotel System to Scam Guests PATTAYA, April 29, 2026 — Thai cyber police have arrested a dual Swedish-Finnish national accused of hacking into a hotel database in Pattaya and using stolen guest information to carry out a fraud scheme targeting tourists. The… pic.twitter.com/6aYlibihIb — KK (@liza7phon) April 30, 2026

The hotel itself reported the scam to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau after receiving complaints from guests who had been contacted by the fake accounts. The hotel’s management had not authorised any compensation claims and quickly realised its customer database had been compromised. The investigation traced the fraudulent communications back to Mr. M, leading to his arrest.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been affected to come forward and file a complaint. Authorities also advised the public to verify any payment requests directly with hotels using official contact information, rather than relying on email links or phone numbers provided in unsolicited messages. A simple phone call to the hotel’s front desk can often expose a scam before money changes hands.

The case highlights the growing sophistication of cybercrime targeting the tourism industry, where customer databases are valuable assets for fraudsters. Authorities noted that Pattaya and Thailand’s eastern region are frequently used as bases by foreign offenders who commit crimes both online and offline, taking advantage of the large transient population of tourists. Police have stressed the importance of cyber awareness, urging businesses to strengthen data security, implement two-factor authentication, regularly audit access logs and ensure that employee credentials are not shared with family members or other unauthorised individuals.

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Mr. M, l has been charged under the Computer Crime Act for breaching security measures to access customer data without authorisation. He remains in custody and will face legal proceedings. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional victims and to determine whether any other individuals were involved in the scheme. For the 35 known victims, the scam has been a costly lesson in the importance of verification. For the hotel, it has been a wake-up call about the risks of internal data access. And for the Swedish hacker, a quiet life in Pattaya has ended in a Thai jail cell.

-Thailand News (TN)