Influencer Pimrypie Takes 10 Million Baht Loss on Durian Sales, Sparks National Debate

BANGKOK — Popular Bangkok-based influencer Pimradaporn “Pimrypie” Benjawattanapat has accepted losses of more than 10 million baht after staging a 100-baht durian sales campaign aimed at helping Thai farmers clear excess supply, an initiative that has sparked both praise and sharp criticism while igniting a parliamentary debate over agricultural pricing.

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The online retailer addressed criticism during a livestream on Tuesday night, saying the initiative was intended to support durian growers who are facing a 30 percent production surplus and weakening demand. Her goal, she said, was to draw public attention to the agricultural crisis rather than distort market prices or benefit personally from the campaign.

“This year’s harvest is around 30 percent higher than normal, while demand has weakened,” she said during the broadcast on her social media channels. “I went directly to Chanthaburi, bought entire orchards without selecting sizes, and absorbed losses because I wanted farmers to sell their produce.” She added that she had never undertaken such a large-scale agricultural campaign before and had faced pressure from both suppliers and critics. Some farms increased prices while others reduced them amid market confusion, prompting her to buy stock in full to ensure distribution.

In one of the most widely shared moments of the livestream, which began around 8:00 p.m. and attracted more than 800,000 concurrent viewers across TikTok and Facebook, Pimrypie confirmed personal losses of more than 10 million baht. “I do not want people to rely on me alone, but to recognise the value of Thai durian and support farmers together,” she said. “In the past, durian may have been seen as a luxury fruit, but I want everyone to have fairer access to it.”

The campaign offered durian at a promotional entry price of 100 baht, with additional grades sold at higher levels. Reports indicated that orders exceeded 200,000 units during the campaign night, a staggering volume that overwhelmed logistics and further complicated the operation.

However, Pimrypie’s campaign was widely criticised not only because of the 100-baht price but also due to the participation of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who appeared with her in a promotional clip. The minister later denied any involvement in the promotion and said the ministry does not organise or endorse specific sales campaigns, only oversees quality standards. The appearance, however, fuelled accusations that the government was tacitly endorsing a private campaign that some argued distorted market signals.

In parliament on Wednesday, Deputy House Speaker Mallika Jirapunvanit chaired a sitting considering a motion to form a special committee to address falling agricultural prices and support farmers affected by the Middle East war, which has disrupted global trade routes and reduced demand for Thai exports. MPs raised concerns over durian market control, alleging that Chinese middlemen now dominate pricing from orchards to export, squeezing both farmers and domestic consumers.

Krit Silapachai, a People’s Party MP for Rayong, warned of premature harvesting and quality loss, issues that have plagued the Thai durian industry as growers rush to meet export demand. He also criticised the 100-baht durian influencer campaign, questioning whether it had inadvertently created market disruption by setting an artificially low price that consumers would come to expect, undermining the value of higher-grade fruit.

Pai Leeke, a Klatham Party MP for Kamphaeng Phet, asked whether the 100-baht pricing reflected economic reality and warned it could mislead consumers about the true cost of quality durian. He urged the government to improve agricultural management, stabilise prices and strengthen long-term reform rather than relying on private influencers to absorb losses that should be addressed through policy.

The debate in parliament reflects a growing recognition that Thailand’s durian industry, long a source of national pride and export revenue, faces structural challenges that no single influencer—no matter how popular or deep-pocketed—can solve. A 30 percent production surplus, weakening demand from China and other markets, and the dominance of middlemen in pricing are issues that require government intervention, trade negotiations and industry coordination.

For Pimrypie, the 10 million baht loss is a personal financial hit, but the online criticism may sting more. Her campaign, launched with good intentions, has been caught in a crossfire of political and economic tensions far beyond her control. For durian farmers, the crisis remains unresolved. And for consumers, the question of what a fair price for durian should be has no easy answer.

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Whether the government will act on the parliamentary motion to form a special committee remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Thailand’s durian troubles are not going away, and neither is the debate over who should bear the cost of fixing them.

-Thailand News (TN)