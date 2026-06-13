Thailand Declares 15-day Mourning Period Following Death Of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Thai Cabinet has officially ordered a 15-day mourning period across all government agencies, state enterprises, and educational institutions nationwide following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati. The directive was issued after an urgent special Cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced that while official mourning protocols have been established for public servants and state officials, the general public may continue their daily lives as normal. Unlike periods of national mourning for more senior members of the royal family, festive events and entertainment activities have not been banned, allowing citizens to observe mourning as they deem appropriate.

Before the Cabinet meeting commenced, the Prime Minister and all Cabinet members observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to and mourn the late Princess. The Cabinet subsequently instructed all relevant agencies to prepare royal funeral rites in a manner befitting the highest traditions of the Thai monarchy.

Thailand’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day official mourning period following the death of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha, with government buildings and schools instructed to fly flags at half-staff nationwide. Government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek announced the measures after a… pic.twitter.com/HcpulFXQrt — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 12, 2026

Under the directives issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and effective June 12, all government offices, state enterprises, public agencies, and educational institutions are required to lower national flags to half-mast. Civil servants, state enterprise employees, and public officials must observe the 15-day mourning period, while members of the general public are invited to participate in mourning activities at their discretion.

To oversee the complex arrangements for the royal funeral, a special committee will be established under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office will serve as both committee member and secretary, while members of the royal family will be invited to act as advisers. Several subcommittees will be formed to manage various critical aspects of the funeral rites, including general administration, the construction of the royal crematorium known as the Phra Merumas, the preparation of royal chariots and palanquins, public relations, and security arrangements.

The Ministry of Culture’s Fine Arts Department has been tasked with overseeing the design of the funeral procession and ceremonies, as well as the construction of the royal crematorium structure. Government agencies have also been instructed to attend daily royal Abhidhamma prayers for a period of 100 days, with the Secretariat of the Cabinet organizing a roster to ensure Cabinet members attend the chanting rites.

📌The live broadcast of the Royal Funeral Procession of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is scheduled for today from 4:15 to 7:07 p.m. 🔵Facebook: nbtworld

📺TV: NBT2HD https://t.co/JGZSh5uvi7 — Radio Thailand World Service (@RthWorldservice) June 13, 2026

To enable the public to pay their respects, the Ministry of Interior and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organize merit-making activities throughout the mourning period. The Public Relations Department will continuously broadcast programs highlighting the late Princess’s royal duties and achievements, coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide English-language translations for international audiences. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health will deploy mobile medical units and collaborate with volunteers, foundations, private-sector organizations, and local hospitals to provide round-the-clock medical support during all funeral-related events.

Beginning tomorrow, members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects and pour ceremonial water before a portrait of the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace. The ceremony will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leading the Cabinet in attendance starting at 8:30 a.m.

Medical Team Reports Unstable Condition For HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Following Severe Infection

The nation continues to grieve the loss of the Princess, who passed away at the age of 47 following a prolonged illness.

-Thailand News (TN)