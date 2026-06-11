Thai Cyber Police Dismantle Major Concert Ticket Scam Syndicate, Arresting Seven

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai authorities have successfully dismantled a sophisticated online fraud network that defrauded nearly 1,000 concertgoers out of more than 3.7 million baht, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects across multiple provinces. The crackdown was executed through a coordinated effort between the Anti Cyber Scam Center (ACSC) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

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The arrests took place on Wednesday following a series of targeted raids conducted in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, and Phuket. Law enforcement officials apprehended the alleged mastermind of the operation, alongside several accomplices who served as mule account holders and cash withdrawers. The syndicate was specifically designed to exploit the high demand for live entertainment, preying on fans desperate to attend sold-out concerts and major music festivals.

Investigators revealed that the criminal network operated primarily through the social media platform X. The scammers utilized high-follower accounts to project an image of legitimacy, advertising altered and watermarked images of genuine electronic tickets. To further deceive potential victims and build a false sense of security, the syndicate employed doctored identification cards that matched the details of the mule bank accounts used to receive the fraudulent payments.

Once the victims transferred the funds for the non-existent tickets, the syndicate immediately initiated a rapid money-laundering process. The stolen money was quickly routed through a complex web of multiple bank accounts before being swiftly withdrawn as physical cash by the designated mules, making the financial trail difficult to trace.

Hundreds of victims have issued warnings after being scammed by a concert ticketing service on X named "sums… (@.sums…)," which offered ticket-buying services for the BTS World Tour concert in BANGKOK and allegedly deleted its account and cut off all communication, disappearing… pic.twitter.com/SXGCXnW3XQ — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 10, 2026

During the execution of the search warrants, police seized significant physical and digital evidence, including 10 bank books, four mobile phones, and a vehicle. A comprehensive digital forensic review of the confiscated devices uncovered a massive operational footprint. Investigators linked over 350 X accounts to the syndicate, which were directly tied to at least 739 confirmed fraud cases. Given the scale of the digital infrastructure and the widespread nature of the advertisements, authorities believe the actual number of victims is significantly higher and are urging additional victims to come forward.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai law enforcement to combat the rising tide of cybercrime and online fraud, which has increasingly targeted consumers in the entertainment and ticketing sectors. The ACSC and CIB have reiterated their commitment to aggressively pursuing transnational and domestic cyber syndicates, emphasizing that digital platforms will not be allowed to serve as safe havens for criminal exploitation.

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The seven suspects have been taken into custody and will face formal charges related to public fraud, computer crime offenses, and money laundering. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to trace the remaining illicit funds and identify any additional networks or accomplices involved in the ticketing scam.

-Thailand News (TN)