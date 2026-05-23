Six Nigerian Men Arrested In Nonthaburi For Alleged Ai-powered Romance Scams

NONTHABURI, Thailand — Six Nigerian nationals have been detained following a police raid on a luxury condominium in Nonthaburi province, where authorities uncovered evidence of both a suspected cocaine trafficking network and an elaborate romance scam operation utilizing artificial intelligence-generated images to target predominantly older Thai women, according to officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Nigerian National Arrested In Nonthaburi Over Alleged Romance Scam

The operation was conducted at a riverside condominium complex near the Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Muang district, where officers searched three residential units. Police Major General Theeradej Thammasuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, indicated that the raid encountered initial resistance when suspects reportedly refused to open their doors, apparently having been alerted to the police presence and attempting to destroy evidence. Officers subsequently gained entry through forced access procedures.

During the search, investigators recovered 18 mobile phones, three laptop computers, and three bank passbooks. According to police, several of the seized devices still displayed active messaging conversations related to suspected drug transactions. The evidence collected is now undergoing forensic analysis to establish connections between the individuals, their communications, and alleged criminal activities.

The arrests follow an earlier operation in April, when police detained a suspect identified only as Patrick, described as a significant figure in the suspected drug network, along with four accomplices. That operation resulted in the seizure of assets valued at approximately 2.5 million baht. Financial tracing from that investigation reportedly led authorities to the six Nigerian nationals arrested in the recent raid.

Investigators indicated that the suspects had entered Thailand on student visas but were not enrolled in educational institutions or engaged in legitimate employment. Despite this, they maintained substantial cash flows and resided in upscale condominium accommodations, patterns that raised suspicions during routine immigration monitoring.

Evidence extracted from the suspects’ electronic devices reportedly revealed a sophisticated romance scam operation. According to police, the individuals used artificial intelligence technology to generate realistic portraits of attractive foreign nationals, which were then used to create fake online profiles. These profiles purported to represent wealthy professionals such as commercial pilots, United States military personnel, or medical doctors.

The alleged scam methodology involved establishing romantic relationships with victims, predominantly older Thai women, through sustained online communication. Investigators stated that suspects would eventually claim that valuable gifts had been dispatched from abroad but were being held by customs authorities, requesting payment of purported clearance fees to release the items. Police also reportedly discovered scripted conversation guides designed to exploit emotional vulnerability and loneliness, including sexually suggestive dialogue intended to deepen victims’ emotional investment in the fraudulent relationships.

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The six detained individuals, aged between 23 and 35 years, have initially acknowledged charges related to involvement in a criminal association and overstaying their authorized period of stay in Thailand. Authorities have indicated that additional charges related to fraud, computer crimes, and romance scam offenses are under consideration as investigators coordinate with identified victims and review the full scope of the alleged scheme.

Under Thai law, offenses related to fraud, computer-mediated crimes, and organized criminal activity carry significant penalties upon conviction, including imprisonment, fines, and potential deportation for foreign nationals. The Computer Crimes Act and provisions of the Criminal Code addressing fraud and conspiracy provide the legal framework for prosecuting such cases.

Romance scams utilizing digital technology have become an increasing concern for law enforcement agencies across Southeast Asia, as criminal networks exploit social media platforms, dating applications, and emerging artificial intelligence tools to create convincing fraudulent personas. Older adults, particularly those experiencing social isolation, have been identified as vulnerable to these schemes due to emotional factors and sometimes limited familiarity with digital fraud tactics.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized ongoing efforts to combat transnational cybercrime through coordinated operations involving immigration authorities, cybercrime units, and international partners. Public awareness campaigns have been developed to educate potential victims about common scam indicators, including requests for money from individuals met only online, inconsistent personal details, and pressure to move communications to private channels.

For residents and visitors in Thailand, authorities recommend exercising caution when engaging in online relationships with individuals requesting financial assistance, verifying identities through multiple channels, and reporting suspicious activity to police or consumer protection agencies. Financial institutions have also been advised to monitor for unusual transaction patterns that may indicate fraud victimization.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have interacted with the suspects or who possesses relevant information about similar fraudulent activities to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, victim assistance measures, and additional arrests connected to this network are expected as Nonthaburi Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)