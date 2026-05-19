Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured After Struck By Train in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — A motorcycle taxi rider was seriously injured this morning after receiving a glancing blow from a moving train in Bangkok’s Makkasan district, prompting an emergency medical response and raising renewed attention to safety protocols near active railway lines.

Bangkok Train Collision Driver Tested Positive For Drugs, Lacked Operating License

The incident occurred on Kamphaeng Phet Road in the Makkasan area, approximately 800 meters from the site of Saturday’s fatal collision between a freight train and a passenger bus that killed eight people and injured dozens. The injured man, who works as a motorcycle taxi rider for a ride-hailing application, had parked his vehicle near the railway tracks while attending to personal errands, according to police reports.

Police Lieutenant Chanart Prada of Makkasan Police Station stated that the rider appeared not to have heard the approaching train, potentially due to wearing earphones and a helmet that may have limited his awareness of surrounding sounds. Emergency responders transported the injured man to Phramongkutklao Hospital for urgent medical treatment. His current condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Witness accounts indicate that local vendors noticed the man standing beside the railway tracks and attempted to alert him to the approaching train. One witness, Sunan Puengprom, reported hearing a vendor shouting warnings about the train’s approach and observing the injured man standing near the tracks. The witness stated that he attempted to call out to the man but received no response.

According to witness statements, the train driver sounded the horn repeatedly while approaching the area where the man was standing. Despite these warnings, the man reportedly remained motionless until the train made contact, causing him to fall. Following the incident, the train driver stopped the vehicle, exited to check on the injured individual, and then proceeded to Khlong Tan railway station before reporting the event to investigators at Makkasan Police Station.

Railway safety protocols in Thailand require pedestrians to maintain safe distances from active tracks and to heed auditory and visual warning signals. Train operators are trained to sound horns when approaching crossings or areas where pedestrian activity may be present, though compliance with warnings depends on individual awareness and responsiveness.

Train Clips Motorist Near Makkasan Tracks BANGKOK — A motorist was struck by a train along the Makkasan railway. He parked the 🏍️, crossed the tracks to urinate, and was clipped in the face by an oncoming train while trying to cross back. He's now in 🏥. pic.twitter.com/xeQ8I9pYXQ — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) May 19, 2026

The proximity of this incident to Saturday’s fatal train-bus collision has heightened public attention to railway safety in the Makkasan area. Transportation authorities have emphasized the importance of pedestrian vigilance near railway lines, particularly in urban environments where road and rail infrastructure intersect.

Under Thai law, individuals who enter railway corridors without authorization or who fail to heed warning signals may face legal consequences if their actions endanger themselves or disrupt rail operations. However, enforcement typically prioritizes education and prevention, particularly in cases involving injury rather than intentional violation.

The State Railway of Thailand and local police have reiterated guidance for residents and commuters to remain alert when near railway lines, to avoid using devices that may limit awareness of surroundings, and to observe all posted safety signage. Authorities have also reminded train operators to maintain heightened caution in areas with known pedestrian activity.

For the injured rider, recovery and medical evaluation remain the immediate priorities. Consistent with standard procedures for transportation-related injuries, authorities will document the incident and review circumstances to determine whether additional safety measures or public education initiatives are warranted.

Train Driver Tests Positive For Drugs In Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

As investigations continue, officials have appealed to the public to exercise caution near railway infrastructure and to report unsafe conditions or behaviors through appropriate channels. Further updates regarding the rider’s condition and any related safety reviews are expected as authorities provide additional information through official sources.

-Thailand News (TN)