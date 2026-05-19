Bangkok Train Collision Driver Tested Positive For Drugs, Lacked Operating License

BANGKOK, Thailand — The driver of the freight train involved in Saturday’s fatal collision with a passenger bus at a Bangkok level crossing tested positive for drug abuse and was operating without a valid rail transport license, according to senior transportation officials.

Train Driver Tests Positive For Drugs In Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, announced the findings on Sunday evening, stating that police reported Sayomporn Suankul, the 46-year-old operator of freight train number 2126 traveling from Laem Chabang Port to Bang Sue, underwent a urine test that returned positive for substance abuse. Additionally, Mr. Pichet confirmed that Mr. Sayomporn did not possess a valid train operator’s license issued by the Department of Rail Transport at the time of the incident.

In response to these revelations, Mr. Pichet has ordered mandatory alcohol and drug screening for all department employees involved in train operations. He has also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the railway supervisors who permitted Mr. Sayomporn to operate the train involved in the deadly collision on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Huai Khwang district on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Sayomporn has been suspended from duty and faces disciplinary proceedings for serious violations, in addition to criminal charges related to the incident. The Department of Rail Transport has indicated that any personnel found to have facilitated the operation of an unlicensed driver will also face appropriate administrative and legal consequences.

Bangkok Police Chief Police Lieutenant General Sayam Boonsom confirmed that the train driver has been formally charged with reckless driving causing death and serious injury. The driver of the passenger bus that stopped on the level crossing at the time of the collision faces identical charges as investigators examine the circumstances that led both vehicles to occupy the crossing simultaneously.

The collision resulted in eight fatalities and approximately 30 injuries, according to official reports. Emergency responders from multiple agencies worked at the scene to extinguish fires sparked by the impact, extract trapped passengers, and transport victims to nearby medical facilities.

According to Police Lieutenant General Sayam, the freight train did not reduce speed or attempt to stop despite warnings from a local level-crossing official who displayed a red flag signal instructing the driver to halt due to road traffic congestion ahead. The failure to respond to the warning signal has become a central focus of the ongoing investigation into the sequence of events leading to the disaster.

𝗚𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗹? 𝗖𝗖𝗧𝗩 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗯 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 BANGKOK — In a shocking twist to the investigation of the tragic collision between a freight train and a public bus,… pic.twitter.com/tIctKMqAL3 — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) May 18, 2026

The incident occurred at a busy urban railway crossing that serves both commuter rail services and high-volume road traffic. Level crossings in metropolitan areas present inherent safety challenges, particularly when signal compliance, driver attention, and traffic management intersect under time-sensitive conditions.

The Department of Rail Transport has emphasized that all train operators in Thailand must hold valid licenses demonstrating completion of required training, competency assessments, and medical evaluations. Licensing requirements are designed to ensure that personnel operating heavy rail equipment maintain the physical, mental, and professional standards necessary for safe railway operations.

Under Thai transportation law, operating a train without proper certification constitutes a serious regulatory violation that can result in administrative penalties, criminal charges, and civil liability. The presence of prohibited substances in a train operator’s system further compounds potential legal consequences and raises significant public safety concerns.

For the families of victims affected by the collision, the revelation regarding the train driver’s condition has added complexity to an already traumatic situation. Crisis counseling services and victim support programs remain available to assist those navigating the aftermath of the incident.

The State Railway of Thailand and the Department of Rail Transport have indicated that a comprehensive review of operational protocols, supervisory practices, and safety compliance measures will be conducted in light of the findings. Authorities have committed to implementing any necessary reforms to prevent similar incidents and to restore public confidence in railway safety.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors will evaluate evidence regarding the driver’s condition, licensing status, signal response, and supervisory oversight to determine appropriate charges and accountability measures. Judicial proceedings will follow established legal protocols to ensure thorough examination of all relevant factors.

Bus And Train Drivers Charged Following Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

Further updates regarding disciplinary actions, policy reforms, and judicial developments are expected as Thai authorities advance their review of this tragic incident and its underlying causes.

-Thailand News (TN)