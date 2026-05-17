Bus And Train Drivers Charged Following Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

BANGKOK, Thailand — Bangkok police have formally charged both the driver of a passenger bus and the engineer of a freight train with reckless driving causing death following Saturday afternoon’s catastrophic collision at a level crossing in the Huai Khwang district that killed eight people and injured 32 others.

Witness Describes Hearing Train Warning Signals Before Fatal Bangkok Rail Crossing Crash

The charges were filed against Sayomporn Suankul, 46, the driver of route 206 bus operating between Mega Bang Na and Bang Khen, and Lapit Thongboon, 56, the engineer of Laem Chabang-Bang Sue freight train number 2126. Both individuals face prosecution under Thailand’s criminal code for operating vehicles in a manner that endangered public safety and resulted in fatalities.

The collision occurred at 3:41 p.m. on Saturday at a level crossing on Asok-Din Daeng Road, near the Airport Rail Link Makkasan station. According to investigators, the freight train struck the passenger bus after the bus had stopped on the railway tracks while waiting in a queue of traffic at a nearby signalized intersection. The impact ignited a fierce fire that engulfed the bus, spread to adjacent vehicles, and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.

“The sequence of events indicates that multiple factors contributed to this tragedy,” said a spokesperson for Bangkok Metropolitan Police. “Both drivers are being held accountable for their roles in operating their vehicles under conditions that posed unacceptable risks to passengers and the public.”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who visited the scene shortly after the incident, explained that the railway crossing’s barrier arms could not fully descend because vehicles remained stopped on the tracks—a violation of Thai traffic regulations that prohibit vehicles from stopping on railway crossings or within a five-meter perimeter of the tracks. “The law is clear: drivers must never stop on or near railway crossings,” Governor Chadchart stated. “This rule exists to prevent exactly this kind of disaster.”

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected the crash site late Saturday evening and raised questions about communication protocols between railway staff and train operators. “Why was the train driver not warned about the traffic blockage at this crossing?” the Prime Minister asked. He noted that the Asok-Din Daeng corridor is chronically congested, particularly during afternoon peak hours, and emphasized the need for improved coordination between road and rail authorities.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies worked for hours to extinguish the fire, extract trapped passengers, and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Forensic teams conducted a thorough examination of the scene, collecting evidence related to vehicle positions, signal operations, and barrier functionality. The wreckage was cleared and the train moved away from the crossing late Saturday night, allowing both road and rail traffic to resume.

In a somber tribute, flowers and memorial items were placed at the scene by mourners honoring the eight victims, all of whom were passengers aboard the bus. Hospital officials confirmed that 32 additional individuals received treatment for injuries ranging from minor to serious. Identification of the deceased has been complicated by the intensity of the post-collision fire, and forensic experts continue to work with families to confirm identities through DNA analysis and other methods.

Bangkok police have charged both the driver of the passenger bus and the freight train involved in Saturday afternoon's collision with reckless driving causing death. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment.#รถไฟชนรถเมล์ #แยกอโศก pic.twitter.com/dIWSHAZn7Y — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 17, 2026

Under Thai law, charges of reckless driving causing death carry significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Prosecutors will evaluate evidence from the investigation, including CCTV footage, witness testimony, vehicle data recorders, and expert analyses of signal timing and braking performance, as they prepare for judicial proceedings. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due process.

The State Railway of Thailand has announced an internal review of operating procedures at urban level crossings, with particular attention to communication protocols between crossing attendants, signal operators, and train engineers. “We are committed to learning from this incident and implementing measures to prevent similar tragedies.”

Transportation safety experts note that level crossings in dense urban environments present inherent challenges, especially where high-volume road traffic intersects with frequent rail operations. “Effective safety requires multiple layers of protection: reliable signaling, clear signage, public education, and consistent enforcement,” said a Bangkok-based infrastructure analyst who requested anonymity. “When any one of these elements fails, the risk of catastrophe increases.”

Local residents and commuters have expressed frustration about recurring safety concerns at the Asok-Din Daeng crossing. “We’ve seen near-misses here before,” said one witness who requested anonymity. “It’s devastating that it took a loss of life to bring urgent attention to a problem many of us have been raising.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has indicated that it will review traffic management strategies at railway crossings across the city, potentially including infrastructure modifications, enhanced enforcement of no-stopping zones, and public awareness campaigns about crossing safety. Authorities have also pledged to improve coordination between road traffic police and railway operations staff to ensure timely communication about blockages or emergencies.

For the families of the victims, the formal charging of the drivers represents a step toward accountability, though it cannot undo their profound loss. Crisis counseling services remain available, and victim assistance organizations continue to provide support with practical needs, legal guidance, and emotional care.

Train Collides With Bus Near Bangkok’s Makkasan Station; Eight Dead, 35 Injured

As the case advances through Thailand’s judicial system, authorities have appealed to anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Further updates regarding court proceedings, safety improvements, and memorial initiatives are expected as Bangkok and national authorities continue to address the aftermath of this tragic collision.

-Thailand News (TN)