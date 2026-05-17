Driver Rams Crowd In Modena, Italy; Eight Injured Including Woman Who Lost Both Legs

MODENA, Italy — Italy was shaken Saturday by a deliberate vehicle attack in the northern city of Modena, where a driver plowed into pedestrians at high speed before crashing into a storefront, leaving eight people injured—four in serious condition—including one woman who suffered the amputation of both legs, according to local health authorities and media reports.

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The incident occurred at Largo Porta Bologna, a cobblestone plaza in Modena’s historic center, when a car accelerated into a group of pedestrians before violently colliding with a shop window. Video footage circulating on social media shows the vehicle speeding down the pedestrian-heavy street, striking multiple people before coming to an abrupt stop against the storefront. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as bystanders rushed to assist the injured.

“The car came out of nowhere, going very fast,” said one witness who requested anonymity. “People were screaming and trying to get out of the way. It was terrifying.”

According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera, the vehicle struck approximately ten pedestrians before crashing. Local health officials confirmed that eight people were transported to hospitals: five women and three men. Two women, aged 53 and 69, were admitted to Baggiovara Hospital in serious condition, along with a 69-year-old man in less critical condition. At Bologna’s Maggiore Hospital, a 55-year-old woman arrived in critical condition, and a 52-year-old man was admitted in serious condition. Three additional victims, aged 27, 71, and 47, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the seriously injured women underwent emergency surgery resulting in the amputation of both legs.

After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and allegedly stabbed one person before being subdued by bystanders and detained by responding police officers. Video recordings captured the moment citizens tackled the suspect in the street, restraining him despite reports that he was wielding a knife at the time.

“The bravery of ordinary people who intervened cannot be overstated,” said a spokesperson for Modena’s municipal police. “Their quick action helped prevent further harm and ensured the suspect was secured until officers arrived.”

Authorities identified the arrested individual as Salim El Koudri, a 31-year-old Italian citizen of Moroccan origin. Born in Seriate, in the province of Bergamo in northern Italy, but residing in Modena province, El Koudri reportedly holds a degree in economics and has no prior criminal record, according to Italian media outlets citing investigative sources.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation. While authorities have not formally characterized the incident as terrorism, prosecutors are examining all possibilities, including whether the driver acted alone or had broader intentions. Counterterrorism units have been consulted as part of the preliminary inquiry.

“Every avenue is being explored to understand why this happened and whether others were involved,” said a representative from the Modena prosecutor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation. “Our priority is establishing the facts and ensuring public safety.”

Italian city of Modena a car drove into pedestrians injuring 8 people 4 of them seriously. Engineer from Morocco was supposed to be responsible. This is what Europe and the western countries have to mass deport them. pic.twitter.com/F4xQcum8ja — Gordon Master (@45johnmac) May 17, 2026

Modena, a city of approximately 185,000 residents in the Emilia-Romagna region, is known for its culinary heritage, historic architecture, and as the home of luxury automotive brands. The attack in its city center has prompted an outpouring of concern from local officials and residents.

“This is a day of profound sadness for our community,” said Modena’s mayor in a brief statement. “We stand with the victims and their families, and we are committed to supporting the investigation and ensuring justice is served.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office issued a statement expressing solidarity with the injured and gratitude toward emergency responders and citizens who assisted at the scene. “The government is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide any necessary support to local authorities,” the statement read.

Security has been increased in Modena’s city center, with additional police patrols deployed to reassure residents and visitors. Local businesses near the incident site remained closed Saturday evening as investigators continued to process the scene and collect evidence.

For the victims and their families, the aftermath involves medical treatment, emotional support, and navigating the uncertainty that follows sudden violence. Hospital staff have activated crisis counseling services, and victim assistance organizations have been mobilized to provide practical and psychological support.

“We are doing everything possible to care for those who were hurt,” said a spokesperson for the Emilia-Romagna regional health authority. “Our medical teams are highly skilled, and we are coordinating closely with law enforcement to ensure a comprehensive response.”

The incident has reignited broader conversations about public safety, vehicle security, and the challenges of preventing acts of violence in open public spaces. While such attacks remain rare in Italy, authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance, community cooperation, and robust emergency preparedness.

“Public spaces are meant to be enjoyed by everyone,” said a Rome-based security analyst who requested anonymity. “When violence occurs, it affects us all. The response—swift medical care, thorough investigation, and community solidarity—matters deeply.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, photographs, or other relevant information to come forward. Even seemingly minor details can prove valuable in reconstructing events and understanding the circumstances that led to Saturday’s tragedy.

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Further updates regarding the condition of the injured, investigative findings, and any developments related to the suspect are expected as Italian authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)