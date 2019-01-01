German police BMW car

German police BMW car. Photo: ResoneTIC (Pixabay).

Man Rams Vehicle Into Crowd in Germany, Four Injured – Police

By TN / January 1, 2019

On New Year’s Eve, a 50-year-old man in the western German city of Bottrop targeted several people with his car, according to police. At least four people were injured in the attack, law enforcement stated.

Police reported that the driver repeatedly tried to hit passers-by in different areas — first in the city of Bottrop, then in Essen; both are situated in the North Rhine-Westphalia federal state. In Bottrop, the suspect drove towards a pedestrian, before targeting a group of migrants from Syria and Afghanistan.

“At least four people were injured,” police said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

