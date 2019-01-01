King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand. Photo: Public Relations Department (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).

Royal coronation to be held in May

By TN / January 1, 2019

BANGKOK, 1st January 2018 (NNT) – The long-awaited coronation of His Majesty the King will take place on May 4-6, this year.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that His Majesty the King has accepted the invitation made by the National Legislative Assembly to succeed his late father as King Rama X of Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Pichanan Inpota
National News Bureau of Thailand

