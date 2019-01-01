Royal coronation to be held in May





BANGKOK, 1st January 2018 (NNT) – The long-awaited coronation of His Majesty the King will take place on May 4-6, this year.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that His Majesty the King has accepted the invitation made by the National Legislative Assembly to succeed his late father as King Rama X of Thailand.

