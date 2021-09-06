  • September 6, 2021
Bangkok views by boat (1964). Film 8mm

Bangkok views by boat (1964). Film 8mm

Wat Arun and a barge along the Chao Phraya River.



Views of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha also known as Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok that was built in 1784. We can see the roofs of the temple and the buildings in the courtyard.

Afterwards views from the banks of the Chao Phraya River while we’re on a boat. We watch poor floating wooden houses with tin roofs and boats. The boat full of tourists continues its journey and the filmmaker gives us views from both banks of the river.

We follow the daily lives of people who live on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Women with a few products in their canoe accompany us who are going to the floating market of Thailand.

We are now in the market, hundreds of canoes lined up next to each other full of fruits, seeds and delicacies. We observe the sellers as they promote their products.

The boat continues along the river and the landscape changes. Canoes are being replaced by boats with carved decoration passing through the garden with roses.

The filmmaker continues with views from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun. A carved pagoda, 79 meters high with decoration of porcelain and mosaics. The film closes with views from the Oriental Hotel.

By Athanasoglou Nikolaos / Aylon Film Archives



TN

