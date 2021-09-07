  • September 7, 2021
Protesters rally at Asok junction in Bangkok

Asok Junction in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.



Anti-government protesters returned to Asok intersection on Monday to ramp up the pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, urging sympathetic motorists to honk their honks while driving past the protest site.

Protest leaders Sombat Boonngam-anong and Nattawut Saikuar had previously called on the public to take part in the daily protests at the intersection. The protests, which are held from 4pm to 8pm each day, run in parallel with the anti-government protests organised by students and other groups.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pratch Rujivanarom and Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



