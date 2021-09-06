Hua Hin seeks to reopen to foreign arrivals from October 1







Following in the footsteps of the Phuket “sandbox” scheme, Thailand’s resort town of Hua Hin will reopen to foreign arrivals on October 1st, with the expectation that as many as 100,000 foreign tourists will visit and inject 1.2 billion baht into the local economy this year.

“Hua Hin Recharge”, as the program is called, is a collaboration between the tourism and services-related private and public sectors in the town, in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, as an effort to revive the tourism business, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





