  • September 6, 2021
State of Emergency May End Soon

Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.



BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is likely to switch to the imposition of the Communicable Diseases Act in place of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to handle the COVID-19 situation in the country and thus it will automatically cease to exist.

Sources said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would convene CCSA on Sept 10 to evaluate the COVID-19 situation after lockdown measures were eased over a week ago.

