Stir in Korat over Chinese goods store

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A supermarket selling Chinese brands that was the talk of the town in this northeastern city closed temporarily on Friday with no prior notification.

Korat hospital accused of fatal misdiagnosis

Jirasak Sripetch, head of the provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, speculated that the store manager might have become alarmed after several government agencies, including his office, looked into the business.

