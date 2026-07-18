School Bus Crash In Surin Injures 57 Students And Teachers

SURIN, Thailand — A school tour bus carrying 51 students and six teachers overturned on a highway in Surin province on Friday, resulting in minor injuries to all 57 occupants but miraculously avoiding any fatalities or severe casualties.

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The incident occurred at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Highway 214, directly opposite Wat Talwak in the Kang-an subdistrict of Prasat district. The vehicle was transporting pupils from an educational institution in the neighboring Khukhan district of Si Sa Ket province on an educational field trip when it reportedly veered off the roadway and rolled onto its side.

Following the crash, a rapid, multi-agency emergency response was mobilized under the direction of Surin Deputy Provincial Police Commander Pol Col Weeraphan Na Lampang and Prasat Police Station Superintendent Pol Col Weenawat Sriyaem. Police, traffic officers, patrol units, and emergency medical responders swiftly arrived at the scene to assist the victims, manage traffic disruptions, and coordinate the transport of all injured passengers to nearby medical facilities for evaluation and treatment.

A school bus overturned in #Surin province on Friday, injuring 57 students and teachers. The bus, carrying 51 students and six teachers from a school in Sisaket province, overturned on Highway 214 in front of Wat Taluak in Prasat district at 11:22 hrs on 17 July 2026.… pic.twitter.com/qSdAvV8bNf — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 17, 2026

Authorities have confirmed that every passenger sustained only minor injuries. Following the evacuation and initial medical assessments, the affected stretch of the highway was cleared and reopened, allowing traffic to return to normal flow.

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Investigators are currently examining the scene, reviewing vehicle conditions, and gathering witness accounts to determine the precise cause of the bus losing control and overturning. The incident has once again drawn attention to persistent concerns surrounding school transport safety in Thailand, following a history of serious bus accidents in recent years. However, officials expressed profound relief that this particular event did not result in any severe casualties or loss of life, attributing the favorable outcome to the prompt response of emergency services and the structural integrity of the vehicle during the rollover.

-Thailand News (TN)