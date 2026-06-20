Bus Driver Admits To Drinking Before Highway Crash That Injured 25 Passengers In Phichit

PHICHIT, Thailand — A long-distance bus overturned on a major highway in Phichit province during the early hours of June 18, 2026, leaving 25 passengers injured after the driver admitted to consuming alcohol and falling asleep at the wheel.

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The incident involved an air-conditioned, first-class bus registered in Sukhothai, which was traveling on a scheduled route from Sukhothai to Bangkok’s Mo Chit Bus Terminal. The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Highway 117 near the Phichit Industrial Estate at kilometer marker 97 in the Nong Lum subdistrict of Wachirabarami district. The vehicle suddenly veered off the carriageway, entered the central median, and overturned onto its side, trapping numerous passengers inside.

Officers from the Pluak Sung Highway Police Station, alongside investigators from the Wachirabarami Police Station and local rescue workers, rushed to the scene following emergency reports. First responders worked urgently to extract the trapped individuals from the wrecked vehicle. Authorities confirmed that a total of 25 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate severity. All affected individuals were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical evaluation and treatment, with three passengers remaining hospitalized for ongoing care following the incident.

Investigators identified the driver as 52-year-old Anucha. Following the crash, he was subjected to a mandatory alcohol test, which recorded a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit permitted for commercial vehicle operators. According to Lieutenant Colonel Phattharaphon Thapwat, the deputy investigating officer at the Wachirabarami Police Station, the driver confessed to consuming a small amount of alcohol prior to commencing the journey. Anucha told police that he became drowsy while driving and briefly fell asleep, regaining awareness only after he had already lost control of the heavy vehicle, leading to the devastating rollover.

Ten kindergarten students were injured when a school bus overturned in Phichit province's Muang district Mon before 7.30am. The driver said he lost control after trying to avoid a collision with a parent's car who suddenly cut in front of his bus. #Thailand #Pichit #roadaccident pic.twitter.com/T46CBdsJY2 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) February 3, 2025

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, local district authorities coordinated emergency logistics for the stranded travelers. Hotel accommodations were arranged for the passengers overnight while the operating company organized replacement transport. On the morning of June 18, a substitute bus collected all remaining passengers and safely resumed the journey to the capital.

According to reports from Komchadluek, police are continuing their formal investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and the driver’s impairment. Authorities are compiling evidence to proceed with formal charges related to drunk driving, reckless driving causing injury, and violating commercial transport safety regulations.

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As the investigation concludes, transport authorities are expected to review the operating company’s safety protocols and driver screening procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)