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Thai Prime Minister Anutin Hails Bilateral Meeting With Putin

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has highly praised his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing the engagement as the absolute “highlight” of his diplomatic tour while speaking on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan on Thursday.

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The high-level talks yielded significant diplomatic progress, with the Thai leader noting that the discussions were highly productive and instrumental in advancing the bilateral agenda. According to the Prime Minister, the two nations successfully resolved several long-standing pending issues and established a deeper mutual understanding at the highest levels of government. Anutin emphasized the strong foundation of trust that currently exists between Bangkok and Moscow, expressing strong optimism about their shared commitment to elevating the relationship both diplomatically and economically in the near future.

Thai Ambassador to Russia, Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, echoed the Prime Minister’s positive assessment of the summit, emphasizing Moscow’s role as a crucial and influential player in the Southeast Asian region. The Ambassador noted that the gathering itself serves as a clear reflection of the close and cordial relations shared between Russia and the ASEAN bloc. While no formal documents were signed during the specific bilateral meeting between Anutin and Putin, the Ambassador clarified that the two leaders engaged in extensive and forward-looking discussions regarding potential cooperation across a wide array of strategic and economic fields.

The Russia-ASEAN Summit is currently being hosted in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan from June 17 to 19. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations comprises 11 member states, namely Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste. The ongoing summit underscores the strategic importance of the Russia-ASEAN partnership, providing a vital platform for regional leaders to engage with global powers to foster economic growth, enhance regional stability, and navigate the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

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As the summit continues, Thai officials are expected to participate in further multilateral sessions aimed at strengthening trade, security, and cultural ties.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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