Vladimir Putin accepts invites to visit Thailand, Vietnam

Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office. CC BY 4.0.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted invitations to visit Thailand and Vietnam, according to government statements from the two Southeast Asian nations.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin invites Putin to visit Thailand

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown Putin into international isolation, leaving him with few allies. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

