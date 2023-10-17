Thai PM Srettha Thavisin invites Putin to visit Thailand

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022. Photo: Presidential Executive Office of Russia (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP). CC BY 4.0.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Thailand to strengthen the two countries’ ties.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes

Srettha said he extended the invitation to the Russian president during their meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the two leaders who are in China to attend an international forum on the Belt and Road initiative.

