Thai PM Srettha Thavisin invites Putin to visit Thailand
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Thailand to strengthen the two countries’ ties.
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes
Srettha said he extended the invitation to the Russian president during their meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the two leaders who are in China to attend an international forum on the Belt and Road initiative.
By Thai PBS World
