Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok
A group of Muslims in southern Thailand on Thursday announced plans to gather outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok tomorrow to express their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.
The group, however, insisted the gathering — which will include the submission of a petition to the embassy — is simply aimed at “encouraging peace” between Israelis and Palestinians and for both sides not to allow the conflict to escalate or drag on.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan & Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST
