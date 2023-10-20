Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

A group of Muslims in southern Thailand on Thursday announced plans to gather outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok tomorrow to express their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.

The group, however, insisted the gathering — which will include the submission of a petition to the embassy — is simply aimed at “encouraging peace” between Israelis and Palestinians and for both sides not to allow the conflict to escalate or drag on.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan & Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

