View of Tel Aviv City and buildings in Israel. Photo: ארתור שמונק

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – One more Thai citizen was killed in Israel, bringing the total number of Thai fatalities to 30, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28

The number of injured Thai people and those held captive remains unchanged, he added.

TNA

