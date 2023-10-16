Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28

Smoke above Gaza Strip

Smoke above Gaza in during exchange of rockets between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. Photo: Scott Bobb.

Four more Thais working in Israel are confirmed to have been killed during the Hamas attacks, bringing the Thai death toll to 28, with 16 wounded and a further 17 abducted.

Thai Parents Urge for Hamas Hostage Rescue

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Sunday said reports from a councillor for labour affairs at the Thai ambassy in Tel Aviv showed that the Thai death toll is now 28 with 17 abducted Thais and 16 wounded.

