Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28
Four more Thais working in Israel are confirmed to have been killed during the Hamas attacks, bringing the Thai death toll to 28, with 16 wounded and a further 17 abducted.
Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Sunday said reports from a councillor for labour affairs at the Thai ambassy in Tel Aviv showed that the Thai death toll is now 28 with 17 abducted Thais and 16 wounded.
