Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28

Smoke above Gaza in during exchange of rockets between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. Photo: Scott Bobb.

Four more Thais working in Israel are confirmed to have been killed during the Hamas attacks, bringing the Thai death toll to 28, with 16 wounded and a further 17 abducted.

Thai Parents Urge for Hamas Hostage Rescue

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Sunday said reports from a councillor for labour affairs at the Thai ambassy in Tel Aviv showed that the Thai death toll is now 28 with 17 abducted Thais and 16 wounded.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts