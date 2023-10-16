Thai Parents Urge for Hamas Hostage Rescue
The crisis emanating from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has struck a raw nerve in the quiet village of Baan Nong Saeng, Thailand.
90 Thai Workers from Israel Arrive at U-Tapao Airport for the Third Time
Natthaporn Onkaew, a 26-year-old farm worker from this serene part of Thailand, sought greener pastures in Israel two years ago, heedless of the brewing storm in the foreign land. The recent hostage situation orchestrated by Hamas militants has now engulfed the young man, leaving his family in an abyss of despair.
