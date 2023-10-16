Thai Parents Urge for Hamas Hostage Rescue

Palestinians demonstrate in the 20th anniversary of the Massacre of Hebron

Israeli Army & Border Police troops banning by force Palestinians from entering Al-Shuhada' St. during the demonstration of the 20th anniversary of closing Al-Shuhada' (Martyr's) St. in the old city of Hebron. Where it's been closed since 1994 after the Massacre of Hebron where 29 Palestinian where killed by an Israeli man. Photo: Mustafa Bader.

The crisis emanating from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has struck a raw nerve in the quiet village of Baan Nong Saeng, Thailand.

Natthaporn Onkaew, a 26-year-old farm worker from this serene part of Thailand, sought greener pastures in Israel two years ago, heedless of the brewing storm in the foreign land. The recent hostage situation orchestrated by Hamas militants has now engulfed the young man, leaving his family in an abyss of despair.

By Tom Sinclair
TPNNational

