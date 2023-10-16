Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2 Set for Launch

TN October 16, 2023 0
Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2.

Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2. Photo: Siravijbb.

BANGKOK (NNT) – King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB) has announced a plan to launch its second satellite, KNACKSAT-2, into orbit.

Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

Prof. Dr. Somrerk Chandraamporn, Vice President for Research and Development of Information Technology at KMUTNB, emphasized that KMUTNB, as a technology and innovation-focused university, endeavors to leverage the knowledge within the institution for practical applications in the business sector. This involves both human resource development and establishing effective collaboration mechanisms with the private sector. The KNACKSAT-2 Satellite has been fully developed and is now prepared for launch from Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Saranchana Roschum,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Smoke above Gaza Strip

Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28

TN October 16, 2023 0
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Flooding in Thailand’s Ayutthaya and Ubon Ratchathani provinces

TN October 16, 2023 0
SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric EV train test run on Red Line

Thai Government Introduces 20 Baht Flat Fare for Electric Trains on Two Lines

TN October 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Smoke above Gaza Strip

Thai death toll in Israel rises to 28

TN October 16, 2023 0
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Flooding in Thailand’s Ayutthaya and Ubon Ratchathani provinces

TN October 16, 2023 0
SRT Hitachi EMU Class 1000 electric EV train test run on Red Line

Thai Government Introduces 20 Baht Flat Fare for Electric Trains on Two Lines

TN October 16, 2023 0
Palestinians demonstrate in the 20th anniversary of the Massacre of Hebron

Thai Parents Urge for Hamas Hostage Rescue

TN October 16, 2023 0
Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2.

Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2 Set for Launch

TN October 16, 2023 0