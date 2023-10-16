Thai Satellite KNACKSAT-2 Set for Launch

BANGKOK (NNT) – King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB) has announced a plan to launch its second satellite, KNACKSAT-2, into orbit.

Prof. Dr. Somrerk Chandraamporn, Vice President for Research and Development of Information Technology at KMUTNB, emphasized that KMUTNB, as a technology and innovation-focused university, endeavors to leverage the knowledge within the institution for practical applications in the business sector. This involves both human resource development and establishing effective collaboration mechanisms with the private sector. The KNACKSAT-2 Satellite has been fully developed and is now prepared for launch from Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Saranchana Roschum,

Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee

National News Bureau of Thailand

