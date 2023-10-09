Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch. Photo: Theos-2 by gistda / Facebook.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s second earth observation satellite, known as THEOS-2, was launched into space on October 9th 2023 by a VEGA launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre launch pad in French Guiana, South America, according to Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi.

Thai THEOS-2 satellite launch delayed

Previously, the satellite was scheduled for launch on October 7th, but there were systemic issues affecting certain components of the equipment. Therefore, the launch of the satellite was postponed.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Werawan Boonmee,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts