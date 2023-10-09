Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch. Photo: Theos-2 by gistda / Facebook.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s second earth observation satellite, known as THEOS-2, was launched into space on October 9th 2023 by a VEGA launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre launch pad in French Guiana, South America, according to Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi.

Thai THEOS-2 satellite launch delayed

Previously, the satellite was scheduled for launch on October 7th, but there were systemic issues affecting certain components of the equipment. Therefore, the launch of the satellite was postponed.

