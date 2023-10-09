Pattaya’s Former Mayor Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

TN October 9, 2023 0
Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Baggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Markus Winkler / Pexels.

The wanted former mayor of Pattaya and former Thai Minister of Culture Mr. Itthiphol Khunpluem was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after arriving in Thailand from Cambodia.

Wanted Former Pattaya Mayor Reportedly Flees Thailand to Evade Arrest in Waterfront Condo Case

At 10:00 A.M. on Monday (October 9th) Immigration Officers at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan arrested Mr. Itthiphol after he arrived from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He was taken to the Office of the Attorney General Region 2 for his Corruption Case.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Indoor Stadium in Huamark, Bangkok.

Huamark Stadium Roof in Bangkok Collapses

TN October 9, 2023 0
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Ex Thai ambassador to Denmark found dead in house toilet

TN October 8, 2023 0
Patpong Night Market in Bangkok

Bangkok Taxi Driver Arrested for Stealing Passenger’s Phone and Transferring Almost a Million Baht to Himself

TN October 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Indoor Stadium in Huamark, Bangkok.

Huamark Stadium Roof in Bangkok Collapses

TN October 9, 2023 0
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Three Tuk Tuk Drivers Attack Saudi Tourist in Phuket Over Fee Dispute

TN October 9, 2023 0
Missiles in Rafah, Gaza

Thai death toll in Israel rises

TN October 9, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Migrant worker sought for the murder of former Thai envoy

TN October 9, 2023 0
Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Thailand’s THEOS-2 Satellite Launches Into Space

TN October 9, 2023 0