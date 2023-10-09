Pattaya’s Former Mayor Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport
The wanted former mayor of Pattaya and former Thai Minister of Culture Mr. Itthiphol Khunpluem was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after arriving in Thailand from Cambodia.
At 10:00 A.M. on Monday (October 9th) Immigration Officers at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan arrested Mr. Itthiphol after he arrived from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He was taken to the Office of the Attorney General Region 2 for his Corruption Case.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News